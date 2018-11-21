Lawmakers, Advocates Hold Transgender Day of Remembrance

Originally published on November 20, 2018

A group of lawmakers and advocates held a Transgender Day of Remembrance at the Capitol Tuesday to honor those killed by anti-trans violence. Democratic State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says Florida lawmakers can do more to protect transgender Floridians. First and foremost, Smith says, the Legislature can pass the Florida Competitive Workforce Act.

“The Florida Competitive Workforce Act … has the largest bipartisan majority in our legislatures history," Smith said. "(It has) support from Republicans and Democrats in both chambers, to finally say that it will be against Florida law to discriminate against the LGBTQ community in housing, employment and in public accommodations."

Smith says it’s also important that the Legislature expand the state hate crimes law to include protections based on gender identity.

LGBTQ Rights
Florida Legislature

