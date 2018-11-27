State Ethics Staff Says Keys Utility Hire Is Not Nepotism

The utility that provides power for Key West and the Lower Keys usually only gets public attention when the power goes out. That has changed recently with the creation of a new high-paying position — and the choice of who will fill it.

Earlier this year, Keys Energy Services decided to create a new position: director of legal and regulatory services.

The utility advertised and interviewed candidates and chose someone for the job, which pays $135,000 a year.

The choice was Nick Batty, who graduated from law school five years ago and is the son of Peter Batty. The senior Batty is chair of the Utility Board, the elected body that governs the publicly owned utility.

Before completing the hire, Keys Energy asked the Florida Commission on Ethics for an advisory opinion on whether it would violate state nepotism laws.

Commission staff has said that it does not constitute nepotism.

"The board's general manager/chief executive officer, not the board, is the 'public official' vested with the authority to hire for the position, and the utility board and its chair have not participated in the hiring process or advocated for the selection of the chair's son," the staff recommendation reads.

The general manager reports to the Utility Board.

The Ethics Commission is scheduled to consider the matter at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Keys Energy Services has 129 employees and serves about 29,000 customers from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West. Its current operating budget is $112 million.