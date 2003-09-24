© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commentary: Muslim Chaplain

Published September 24, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

An investigation into possible security breaches at the military base at Guantanamo Bay continues. An Air Force translator and a Muslim Army chaplain who worked at the U.S. prison camp for terrorism suspects are both in custody, though the chaplain has not been charged. The translator is facing 32 criminal charges, including espionage and aiding the enemy. This story of Muslims in the U.S. armed forces accused of disloyalty reminds commentator Askia Muhammad of his own military past.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered