Meeting Vibraphone Jazz 'Head On'

An acclaimed vibraphonist, Bobby Hutcherson has been leading recording sessions since 1965, and recently released his 2007 album, For Sentimental Reasons. Now his 1971 album Head On (Blue Note/EMI) is being reissued, drawn from a unique jazz session — featuring reeds, flutes and multiple percussion — led by Hutcherson himself.

It's a portrait of jazz in transition, masterminded by classical, R&B, pop and jazz composer Todd Cochran, who wrote most of it and put his stamp on all of it.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.