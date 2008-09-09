© 2022 WLRN
Meeting Vibraphone Jazz 'Head On'

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published September 9, 2008 at 11:37 AM EDT
Head On, 1971 (album cover)

An acclaimed vibraphonist, Bobby Hutcherson has been leading recording sessions since 1965, and recently released his 2007 album, For Sentimental Reasons. Now his 1971 album Head On (Blue Note/EMI) is being reissued, drawn from a unique jazz session — featuring reeds, flutes and multiple percussion — led by Hutcherson himself.

It's a portrait of jazz in transition, masterminded by classical, R&B, pop and jazz composer Todd Cochran, who wrote most of it and put his stamp on all of it.

Fresh Air
Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
