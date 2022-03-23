Ted Deutch not seeking reelection, SCOTUS hearings, 'Not Ready For Prime Time'

On this Wednesday, March 23, edition of Sundial:

Ted Deutch not seeking reelection

After more than a decade representing South Florida in Congress, U.S. Representative Ted Deutch recently made the announcement that he will not seek reelection in the fall.

Deutch, a Democrat, has represented Florida's 22nd congressional district since 2010, which includes parts of northern Broward County and southeastern Palm Beach County.

He is the Chair of the House Committee on Ethics, chairs the House's Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism, and is a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee.

He will leave public office to serve as CEO for the American Jewish Committee. Deutch joined Sundial to reflect on his time in office, his biggest accomplishments, and his greatest regrets.

SCOTUS hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is speaking before senators again Wednesday to answer questions that can range from her past experience on the bench to obscure things about her life.

Sundial spoke with David Oscar Markus, a criminal trial and appellate attorney in Miami and a partner at the firm Markus/Moss.

“It's not just diversity in the traditional sense that's so important for the court. Professional and geographic diversity are so important as well. She'll be the first federal defender on the court. She'll be the first Floridian on the court,” said Markus.

“She's diverse in other ways, too. I mean, seven of the justices went to Catholic private schools. She went to public school here in Miami, Miami Palmetto Senior High School. So it's a big deal for the community. It's a big deal for the lawyers down here. It's a big deal for those of us who grew up here in Miami and whose kids go to school here. So we're all rooting for her, even the right and the left down here in Miami we're all rooting for her.”

He started the legal blog, The Southern District of Florida and hosts the podcast called For The Defense with David Oscar Markus — plus he teaches at the University of Miami School of Law.

'Not Ready For Prime Time'

Back in the days when Saturday Night Live was first getting started, it was something brand new for comedy lovers.

People that have become legends were on the show — Bill Murray, John Belushi, Lorne Michaels and many more. How they dealt with each other and rising stardom in the 1970s inspired two South Florida Playwrights.

Miami natives Erik Rodriguez and Charles Sothers wrote a play together called 'Not Ready For Prime Time' thatt takes the audience to those early years of the iconic show.

It's showing March 31 through April 17 at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center in Miami.