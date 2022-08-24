© 2022 WLRN
Haunting photos capture the remnants of everyday life in Ukraine

By Carol Guzy
Published August 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Broken windows, fragmented lives.
Carol Guzy
Six months after Russia has invaded Ukraine, and on the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine commemorating their departure from the Soviet Union in 1991, we look at the result of the war and what remains...

Eerie paintings in shades of burnt sienna. Remnants of everyday life, frozen in a macabre stillness at the precise moment time stopped when Russian bombs rained down on residential dwellings in the liberated towns of Irpin and Borodianka. Exquisite light kisses the scorched palette. Baby cribs and wheelchairs. Charred cameras that once held tender family photos. A coffee cup sits on a table near a recliner, singed and flaking. A kitchen table holds food left uneaten. What were they cooking that last day of normal?

Life, Interrupted.
Vacant mirrors, empty chairs.
Last supper.
Lives led, now put on hold. Or extinguished. Precious mementoes reduced to dust. Twisted metal, empty chairs, melted microwaves. Too painful to ponder what the power of these weapons of destruction does to human flesh at the point of impact.

Unsweet dreams.
Familiar things.
Melted microwaves.
Civilian things. Not the stuff of combatants. Humanity's hopes, dreams, loves — in war, they are merely "collateral damage."

Shadows of life.
The moment time stopped.
Death's ballet.
Books unread. An accordion of ash.
A popular cat café, once the scene of camaraderie and conversations over cappuccinos, lies in ruins. Broken glass becomes a metaphor for shattered lives. Survivors, saved from the bombardment by a fickle destiny of circumstance, visit in bittersweet homecomings to pick through pieces of their former reality.

Echoes of Everyday.
Altered destiny.
Faded Memories.
Others will never return. Their life's breath now a faded memory among cherished keepsakes scattered in living rooms of ash.

Façade of destruction.
War's Legacy.
The sunflower is an unofficial national symbol of peace in Ukraine and has been used worldwide to show support since the invasion. In 1996 sunflowers were planted by Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. defense ministers in a ceremony at a missile base commemorating Ukraine giving up nuclear weapons.
What remains...
Carol Guzy is a 4-time Pulitzer Prize winning photographer for her work in Haiti, Kosovo and Colombia. She worked as a staff photographer at the Miami Herald from 1980 - 1988 and at The Washington Post from 1988 - 2014. She is currently a contract photographer for Zuma Press. Follow Carol on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

