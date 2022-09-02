© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard rescues several immigrants off Florida Keys after boat capsizes

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
US-NEWS-FLA-KEYWEST-BOATCRASH-MCT.jpeg
TNS
/
Miami Herald
The Coast Guard and other agencies, as well as civilian boaters, rescued several people off the Florida Keys Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, after they went overboard from a migrant vessel.

Several people were rescued from the ocean off the Florida Keys Friday morning and the Coast Guard was searching for others who were aboard a large migrant boat attempting to reach South Florida.

Initial reports from law enforcement sources indicate between 15 to 25 people were on the vessel.

The vessel capsized, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada. Civilian boaters, Coast Guard crews and crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued 20 people from the water, Estrada said.

Read more at hour news partner, the Miami Herald.