Coast Guard rescues several immigrants off Florida Keys after boat capsizes

Several people were rescued from the ocean off the Florida Keys Friday morning and the Coast Guard was searching for others who were aboard a large migrant boat attempting to reach South Florida.

Initial reports from law enforcement sources indicate between 15 to 25 people were on the vessel.

The vessel capsized, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada. Civilian boaters, Coast Guard crews and crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued 20 people from the water, Estrada said.

