Every evacuation order called ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, so far
UPDATED: 11/9/22 at 11:11 a.m.
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to begin impacting Florida Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Thursday. Counties in Florida have started calling evacuation orders and opening shelters as Nicole approaches. Find out if you reside in an evacuation zone here. You can also find if you live in a flood-prone area here. Note that different counties use different evacuation terminology, but regardless of whether a voluntary or mandatory evacuation is called for your area, emergency managers suggest you take the order seriously.
Local emergency information can be found on your county’s website. Visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management for statewide information: https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/nicole/
BREVARD COUNTY
Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for:
- Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south beaches, and Merritt Island
- Residents in mobile homes or manufactured housing
- Residences in low-lying, flood-prone areas
- Any residents with special medical needs such as electrical dependence
Find shelters information here: http://www.brevardfl.gov/communications/viewrelease/9016
FLAGLER COUNTY
Starting at 3:30 p.m. on 11/9, Evacuations have been issued for:
- Zone A
- Mobile Homes/RVs
- Low-lying areas
According to emergency management, those planning to evacuate should do so no later than Wednesday morning. Find shelter information here: https://www.flaglercounty.gov/departments/emergency-management/nicole-information/-fsiteid-1#!/
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Areas East of U.S 1 (including the Barrier Islands)
- Low-lying, flood prone areas
- Residents with mobile homes or vulnerable housing
- Persons with special medical needs
Find shelter information here: https://ircgov.com/emergencyservices/emergencymanagement/status.html
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
No evacuations have been ordered yet. Residents should continue to monitor communications from local officials for updates. However, one general population shelter has been opened.
Find shelter information here: https://www.highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/stormupdates.php
MARTIN COUNTY
Starting at 8 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Zone A
- Zone B
- Sewall’s Point
- Manufactured and mobile homes
- Low-lying areas
Find shelter Information here: https://www.martin.fl.us/Shelters
NASSAU COUNTY
Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Zone A
- Zone D
Find shelter information here: https://www.onenassau.com/shelter-status/
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Zone A
- Zone B
- Mobile homes
- Barrier Islands
- Low-lying areas
Find shelter information here: https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Hurricane.aspx
PUTNAM COUNTY
Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Zone F
Emergency managers expect river surge will be similar to that of Hurricane Ian, so those in flood-prone areas should prepare accordingly. Shelters will open at 4 p.m. on 11/9. Find shelter information here: https://main.putnam-fl.com/?page_id=5852
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:
- City of St. Augustine
- City of St. Augustine Beach
- Waterfront property
- Flood-prone areas
Find shelter information here: http://www.sjcfl.us/Hurricane/index.aspx
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:
- Zone A
- Zone B
Find shelter information here: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/shelter-evacuation-info
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Starting at 10 a.m. on 11/9, Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:
- East of the Intracoastal Waterway
- All manufactured and mobile home dwellers east of Interstate 95
- All low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding
- All campsites and RV recreational parks
Find shelter information here: https://www.volusia.org/news/news-releases.stml?portalProcess_dd_0_1_1=showPublicEvent&calendar_entry_id=85782