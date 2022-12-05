© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Helen Acevedo
Published December 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
Cristian Benitez, 11, is given his immunization shots at the Back To School Health Fair at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December.

Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all doses of required immunizations, according to a recent report from the state Department of Health.

Health officials have advised that the COVID-19 pandemic is partially at fault for the decline in student immunization rates.

The Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites will provide the mandatory school-required vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year.

From December 5th to the 9th, they are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots, and the flu vaccine to eligible students.

To qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, children must be at least six months old on the day they receive it and have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the sites.

Here is the schedule for vaccinations and their locations:

Date/Time Location

Monday,

December 5, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

North Miami Senior, 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

Tuesday,

December 6, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Senior, 1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Wednesday,
December 7, 2022 

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

North Miami Beach Senior,1247 NE 167th Street, Miami, FL 33162

Thursday,

December 8, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

North Miami Middle,700 NE 137th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Friday,

December 9, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Sabal Palm Elementary,17101 NE 7th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Monday,

December 12, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

Ponce de Leon Middle, 5801 Augusto Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Tuesday,

December 13, 2022 

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

Homestead Middle,650 NW 2nd Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

Thursday,

December 15, 2022 

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Ernest Graham K-8 Academy, 7330 W 32nd Ave, Hialeah, FL 33018

Friday,

December 16, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center, 955 SE 18th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035

Monday,

December 19, 2022 

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Fulford Elementary,16140 NE 18th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Tuesday,

December 20, 2022

9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33135
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
