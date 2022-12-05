Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December.

Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all doses of required immunizations, according to a recent report from the state Department of Health.

Health officials have advised that the COVID-19 pandemic is partially at fault for the decline in student immunization rates.

The Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites will provide the mandatory school-required vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year.

From December 5th to the 9th, they are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots, and the flu vaccine to eligible students.

To qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, children must be at least six months old on the day they receive it and have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the sites.

Here is the schedule for vaccinations and their locations: