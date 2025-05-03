Travel in style with Alan Cumming!

8pm Wednesday ALAN CUMMING’S MOST LUXURIOUS TRAIN JOURNEYS SCOTLAND Documentary/Travel

Celebrated Scottish actor Alan Cumming experiences opulence in an epic adventure aboard the Royal Scotsman train. Our journey takes us through the Highlands as Alan has a first class seat to experiencing Scottish culture and sharing it with the characters who make this the memorable trip of lifetime.

Throughout this four-part series, Alan experiences the lavish VIP treatment of the Royal Scotsman, dives into the culinary creativity that defines each day's delectable offerings, and delves into the rich history and traditions of the destinations along the route.

In this episode Alan boards the train in Edinburgh and receives an exclusive tour before settling into his luscious cabin. Venturing beyond the train, Alan visits the Commando Memorial in Lochaber, which pays homage to the brave British Commandos Forces who served during World War II. He then strolls across the gorgeous Silver Sands of Morar, the filming location of the beloved Scottish movie Local Hero. Alan then hears the incredible story of the construction of the West Highland Line’s extension from Fort William to the fishing town of Mallaig. The train gracefully traverses the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct before Alan visits the Glenfinnan Monument, which commemorates the Jacobite rising of 1745.

