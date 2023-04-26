© 2023 WLRN
Chef Keith Corbin's journey from prison to the kitchen (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Host Jenn White in conversation with Chef Keith Corbin at KPCC in Los Angeles.

Soul food chef Keith Corbin has lived many lives. He’s now a James Beard Award-nominated chef and the co-owner of the restaurant Alta Adams in Los Angeles. It’s been named one of the best restaurants in the country by Esquire and the Los Angeles Times. 

He’s also a former gang member and was incarcerated in prisons across California before entering the kitchen.

“I’ve tried on pieces of my friends to see if it fit for me,” Corbin explained at an event hosted by KPCC in Los Angeles.

Corbin is also an author. He’s out with a new memoir called “California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival.” Itfocuses on the role food plays in our sense of community, home, and identity.

We talk to Corbin about soul food, restaurant life, incarceration, and more.

Chris Remington
Chris knew he wanted to work in public radio beginning in middle school, as WHYY played in his car rides to and from school in New Jersey. He’s freelanced for All Things Considered and was a desk associate for CBS Radio News in New York City. Most recently, he was producing for Capital Public Radio’s Insight booking guests, conducting research and leading special projects at Sacramento’s NPR affiliate.
See stories by Chris Remington
