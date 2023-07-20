© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
People walk on the salt flat at Badwater, the lowest point in North America at 282 ft (86 m) below sea level, as the temperature rises well into the upper 120 F degrees on a day that could set a new world heat record in Death Valley National Park near Furnace Creek, California.
People walk on the salt flat at Badwater, the lowest point in North America at 282 ft (86 m) below sea level, as the temperature rises well into the upper 120 F degrees on a day that could set a new world heat record in Death Valley National Park near Furnace Creek, California.

West Virginia Senator Democrat Joe Manchin and former Utah Governor Republican John Huntsman Jr. are touring their new bipartisan policy initiative called No Labels in New Hampshire. And while they’ve released a policy dossier, publicly the two have struggled to agree on the details of how to address critical issues facing the country.

Wesleyan University announced that it will cease preference for legacy applicants in its admissions process. The elite liberal arts college, based in Connecticut, cited the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action as a factor in its decision.

New temperature records were set in the southwest as climate change continues to push global temperatures to their extremes.

We cover the most important stories from around the U.S. in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
More On This Topic
Dear Reader
Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what.
Please donate today.
Support WLRN