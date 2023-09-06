© 2023 WLRN
Dozens of girls sent home from school after France bans abayas in public school

Published September 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
France's education minister announced that long robes in classrooms would be banned starting with the new school year, saying that secularism in the nation's schools is being "tested" via the garments, worn mainly by Muslims. (Daniel Cole/AP)
France's education minister announced that long robes in classrooms would be banned starting with the new school year, saying that secularism in the nation's schools is being "tested" via the garments, worn mainly by Muslims. (Daniel Cole/AP)

Controversy erupted in France this week as the government banned abayas in public schools. Dozens of girls were sent home from school on Tuesday because they refused to change out of their abayas, long robe-like garments worn by many Muslim women.

The government announced the ban last month. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Eleanor Beardsley, NPR Paris correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

