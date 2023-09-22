Gone but never forgotten...A new season of unforgotten streaming now on wlrn passport

Unforgotten is an award-winning cold case crime drama following veteran London detectives who uncover the truth behind tangled, complicated murders from the past. But the deeper the truth lies, the bigger the emotional toll for the suspects, the families left behind, and for the detective inspectors themselves.

There are four previous seasons available on WLRN Passport and the fifth just premiered with a gangbuster of a case. Detective Chief Inspector Jessica "Jess" James joins DI Sunny Khan to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. With this evidence, the team opens a case to unearth the history that has remained buried for decades. As four main suspects emerge and their dark past is unraveled, the truth behind the events of the crime are finally revealed.

WLRN Passport is a member benefit that gives eligible supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online. The WLRN Passport library currently offers more than 4,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. In addition, WLRN’s award-winning original productions highlight the unique and often untold stories of the Sunshine State.

