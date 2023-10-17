Alexandra Pelosi's 'The Insurrectionist Next Door' profiles people involved in Jan. 6

For her new HBO-original documentary, “The Insurrectionist Next Door,” filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi profiles some of the Jan. 6 individuals who joined the crowd that threatened her own mother, then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. The documentary streams now on Max.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Pelosi about what she found out.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.