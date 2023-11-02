The production of plastic has doubled in the past 20 years worldwide.

“The research field is coming to a point where we can start to say yes, there are risks in the environment and probably for human health,” Bethanie Carney Amroth says.

Plastic waste in the environment has grown, too.

Can a new global treaty help?

Today, On Point: How to rid the world of plastic waste.

Guests

John Hocevar, oceans Campaign Director for Greenpeace U.S.

Dr. Charlotte Lloyd, environmental Chemist at the University of Bristol.

David Clement, North American Affairs Manager for the Consumer Choice Center.

Also Featured

Dr. Bethanie Carney Almroth, professor of ecotoxicology and environmental sciences at the University of Gothenburg.

Dr. Ted Schettler, science advisor for Health Care Without Harm and Science Director of the Science and Environmental Health Network.

