These startups are in the business of carbon capture technology

As money pours into companies promising to take greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere, there’s a small but fast-growing sector of startups building businesses on carbon capture technology.

Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley and Peter O’Dowd share some highlights from our latest installment of the climate solutions series “Reverse Course,” and reflect on the burgeoning carbon capture industry’s promise, as well as its limitations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.