Monsanto ordered to shell out biggest payout yet to former Roundup herbicide user

In five years of litigation over Monsanto’s popular weedkiller Roundup, the company has won 10 out of 16 cases. But it’s just been issued the largest verdict yet: $2.2 billion paid to a man in Philadelphia who blamed his cancer on his exposure to the herbicide when he worked as a landscaper.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” for the latest on this verdict and what it means for the company moving forward.

