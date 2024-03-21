'Dixon, Descending' explores the aftermath of a Mount Everest climbing attempt

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Karen Outen about her debut novel “Dixon, Descending.”

The book centers around Dixon, a school psychologist whose attempt to climb Mount Everest has a devastating effect on his life and work.

Book excerpt: ‘Dixon, Descending’

By Karen Outen

