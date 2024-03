Ilia Malinin, 19, made history over the weekend, after landing six quadruple jumps to take the figure skating world championship title.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with figure skating analyst Jackie Wong about the significance of Malinin’s achievement and his impact on the figure skating world.

