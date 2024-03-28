An Arizona senator plans to abort her non-viable pregnancy. She wants everyone to have that choice

Many heard state Sen. Eva Burch’s emotional words on Arizona’s senate floor announcing that she had learned that her pregnancy was unviable and that she would be scheduling an abortion.

Arizona law allows abortions before 15 weeks — at least for now, as the state’s Supreme Court considers an 1864 law that would criminalize almost all abortions.

At least 14 states now ban abortions at any stage, though some have exemptions for rape or incest. Those bans are among the reasons Burch, a mother of two and a nurse practitioner, decided to go public with some of the most personal aspects of her reproductive health.

Host Robin Young talks with Burch about her personal experiences and her hopes that her story will help shift the conversation on reproductive health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.