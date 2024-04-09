“3 Body Problem,” a Netflix adaptation of the popular Chinese sci-fi novel by the same name, is causing controversy in China for its depiction of the Cultural Revolution.

How do the Chinese people see this crucial period of their history?

Today, On Point: China’s divided memory of the Cultural Revolution.

Guest

Yangyang Cheng, fellow and research scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center. Frequent columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations.

Madeleine Dong, professor in the history department and the chair of the China Studies program at the University of Washington.

Also Featured

Zehao Zhou, researcher at York College of Pennsylvania, whose interests include East Asian history and the Cultural Revolution.

