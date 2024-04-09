What are the political ramifications if a few Republicans stop Ukraine aid? 

Congress is back in session this week and considering an aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled for months over objections from a small group of Republicans, including Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about the political implications if this small group has its way.

