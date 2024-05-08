The situation in Rafah

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar are ramping up efforts to close the gaps in a possible agreement for at least a temporary cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages. The Israeli military operation is continuing in the southern Gaza city of Rafah following evacuation orders to Palestinians and the seizure of the Rafah crossing.

More than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks on the territory. More than 1,000 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, with dozens of people still held captive.

We get the latest on ceasefire conditions from Axios’ Barak Ravid.

