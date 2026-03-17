A Pitch Perfect Parody

8pm Thursday A MIGHTY WIND (2003) PG-13 Comedy

Starring Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Parker Posey, and Michael McKean.

When folk legend Irving Steinbloom passes away, he leaves behind a rich musical legacy and a roster of artists he guided to stardom. To honor his life, his devoted son Jonathan organizes a memorial concert featuring Steinbloom’s most beloved performers.

A Mighty Wind- Catherine O'Hara stars in WLRN's Thursday Night Movie

In this hilarious backstage mockumentary, three eclectic, never-quite-famous folk bands come together for the first time in decades following the death of their manager to put on a reunion concert in his honor, at the request of his son (Bob Balaban). For the members of The Folksmen, The New Main Street Singers, and Mitch & Mickey, time has not been kind. As the show approaches, apprehension sets in, romances are rekindled and ambitions are permanently deferred.

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