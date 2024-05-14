WNBA is back: Caitlin Clark makes anticipated debut

The WNBA tips off for its regular season Tuesday night. There are four games on opening night, including the most anticipated one, which sees rookie star Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever team face the Connecticut Sun.

Host Scott Tong speaks to the Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti, herself a former player and Hall of Famer, about how her team and others are preparing to face Clark as well as the huge recent success of the league, its history and her hopes for the future.

