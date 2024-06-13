© 2024 WLRN
Luther Vandross' ascent to solo stardom

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:15 AM EDT
Singer Luther Vandross performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, NV.
As a solo artist, Luther Vandross quickly cemented himself as a mainstay in R&B.

His albums have sold millionsof copiesand he racked up nine Grammy nominationsin his first decade as a solo artist.

Vandross ascended to solo stardom at a particular moment in R&B music—whenmany Black artistswereattemptingto branch out beyonda primarily Black listenership and cross over intothemainstream.

Needless to say, he was successful.

It’s a success story chronicled in the new documentary “Luther: Never Too Much.” The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and is making its way through thefestival circuit. We talk to the filmmaker about Vandross’ music, career, and life beyond the stage.

