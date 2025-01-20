© 2025 WLRN
Trump addresses supporters at Capital One Arena

By Ashley Lopez
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:26 PM EST
President Donald Trump speaks during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena.

President Trump made it to the Capital One Arena where thousands of his supporters have been camped out all day.

Trump entered the arena with the first lady, Melania Trump. While walking to the stage, he shook hands with supporters in the stands.

Because of the cold temperatures in Washington, D.C. on Monday, the parade and celebration was moved indoors. Before Trump's remarks, there was an indoor processional that included members of law enforcement, first responders, as well as various marching bands.

At this event, Trump is also expected to ceremonially sign a few executive actions before going back to the White House to sign more later this evening.

Ashley Lopez
