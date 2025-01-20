© 2025 WLRN
Why Trump's tariff promises will be hard to keep

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
Aerial view of an automobile body parts supplier in Apodaca in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state on May 1, 2024.
Alfredo Estrella
/
AFP
Aerial view of an automobile body parts supplier in Apodaca in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state on May 1, 2024.

In his speech today and on his social media platform last week, Trump declared that he wants to create what he's calling the "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs and other revenues from foreign sources.

To be clear, that name itself is misleading: the overwhelming number of tariffs are paid by American businesses importing goods, not by external foreign sources.

The post is the latest in a long line of promises Trump has made about tariffs, which are at the center of his economic strategy. Those promises on tariffs will be hard to keep, economists say — and some even work against each other.

Here's why.

Danielle Kurtzleben
