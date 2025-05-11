Heavy rains are expected for many areas across Florida to start the week, flooding likely

The most active weather approaches Florida on Monday. South Florida is under a flood watch that will be in effect through Tuesday morning. A flood watch is also in effect for the Panhandle, covering Tallahassee. More weather alerts will likely be issued, especially dangerous warnings for flash floods and severe storms on Monday, along different parts of the Peninsula.

Florida's super soaker is on the way. Heavy rains will impact Central Florida into Monday morning, while South Florida will experience the most intense rains in the morning and afternoon. Please stay aware. Flash flood risk for much of Florida. pic.twitter.com/VkuTns4Dpn — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) May 12, 2025

The channel of moisture continues to push closer to the Sunshine State. Monday will be a very active day, where many areas could experience flash floods. Flash floods are extremely dangerous as they often catch many people off guard due to the water rising rapidly in a short amount of time. If you encounter any flooded roads, please stay away from them. Remember the saying, "Turn around, don’t drown". Floodwaters could be deeper than expected, even when traveling over familiar areas. Six inches of water could make your vehicle stall. Twelve inches of water could float a car.

Active weather is in the future for South Florida! ⛈️Overnight, the chance for rainfall & thunderstorms will increase in SW FL leading to widespread rain & storms tomorrow. The primary threats will be strong winds & excessive rainfall leading to localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/v4fJiCJnr5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 11, 2025

For South Florida

The most intense weather will enter Southwest Florida overnight into the early morning hours on Monday. Heavy precipitation and the chance for severe thunderstorms will likely occur across Southwest Florida between 3 a.m. and noon. The most dangerous timeframe for southeast Florida will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Here, torrential rains will likely fall over highly populated areas, producing flash floods. Rain totals across South Florida will be between three and six inches. Isolated spots could reach eight inches.

...Flood Watch in effect Monday 8AM through Tuesday 8AM due to periods of steady moderate to heavy rainfall beginning tonight through Tues morning. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks and other low-lying, flood-prone locations, such as urban areas & roadways... pic.twitter.com/WvdVTSqwV2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 11, 2025

For Central Florida

Although there’s no flood watch in effect as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, several flood advisories could be issued for Central Florida. This peninsula region has received heavy precipitation over the last few days due to the sea breezes igniting strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals across Central Florida will range between 2 and 4 inches. However, there could be some isolated areas that could accumulate up to 7 inches.

Severe storms will be possible on Monday, producing damaging winds, hail and a tornado or two.

For North Florida and the Panhandle

Heavy rains will be constant throughout the day on Monday into Tuesday, but more spread out. The deeper moisture will affect I-10 east of Tallahassee through Jacksonville. This region is closer to the low spinning just to the north; therefore, several storms will train one after the other, likely during a longer stretch than in different places in Florida, as the moisture pushes east and the storm activity moves from southwest to northeast. There could still be some areas across North Florida where 2 and 4 inches of rain could fall. These areas have received rainfall in the last few days; therefore, the ground, although also dealing with a drought, is sore from recent rains, and some spots could be saturated.

Flash floods could happen within 25 miles of any point highlighted in yellow, under a slight risk.

The weather will gradually become more stable on Tuesday. However, deep moisture will still flow across parts of South Florida, which could lead to isolated storms, especially on Tuesday. Wednesday is when we’ll see the most significant improvement in weather as the sun returns, but the warmth will stay in place. Highs across South Florida will remain in the upper 80s, while Central Florida will also experience warm temperatures close to the upper 80s.

