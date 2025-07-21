Heat advisory issued for most of the state; all of South Florida

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory today to include the cities of East Naples, Bonita Shores, Naples, Ortona, Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Moore Haven, Hendry Correctional, Immokalee, Forty Mile Bend, North Naples, Belle Glade, Felda, Marco Island Airport, Marco Island, Golden Gate, Delray Beach, Clewiston, Orange Tree,

Heat advisory in effect from noon to 6 p.m. today.

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast, southern, and southwest Florida.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 WGCU