April inflation shows cooling trends compared to a year earlier

Regional inflation cooled off in April compared to February. New data released on Tuesday finds consumer prices rose 2.2% last month versus a year earlier.



The smaller price increases came just as tariffs were announced.

April’s inflation figures don’t reflect the import taxes imposed with President Trump’s so-called Liberation Day. Many of those tariffs have been reduced and delayed. Cheaper gasoline has really fueled the slowdown in inflation in South Florida along with housing costs stabilizing.



Medical costs and clothing prices had notable increases last month.

