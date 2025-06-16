Heat danger! Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Most heat exposure cases in Florida occur during summer, and most go under-reported. Children doing outdoor activities are often the most affected during the summer months. However, any person, regardless of age, who does not take the proper precautions could have a tragic end.

"The temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and 50 degrees in an hour, even when outside air temperatures are in the 70s." National Weather Service

Too often, children, disabled adults, or pets are left in parked vehicles to die from hyperthermia. Hyperthermia occurs when the body absorbs more heat than it can handle. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can quickly rise to dangerous levels for children, pets, and adults.

Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Both are dangerous and should be avoided. Heat exhaustion can quickly turn into heat stroke and become deadly. It could make you feel dizzy, nauseous, weak, and sweat heavily.

We often think that "less severe" symptoms, such as lack of sweating and a mild headache, can be less dangerous. In reality, many people who suffer from heat stroke no longer sweat, and a headache may be present. When we suffer from heat stroke, our body temperature reaches over 104 degrees F, we become red, and we may lose consciousness. With these symptoms, a medical team should be called immediately.

Children can be more sensitive to heat

Children’s bodies warm faster than adults', making them especially vulnerable to heat exposure. If you are a parent or a caregiver, follow these tips.

Touch a child's safety seat and safety belt before using them to ensure they're not too hot before securing a child. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, for just a minute.

Teach children not to play in, on, or around cars. They could accidentally trap themselves in a hot vehicle.

Always lock car doors and trunks -- even at home -- and keep keys out of children's reach.

When you reach your destination, ensure the children have left the car. Don't ever leave sleeping infants in the car.

Tips for everyone: