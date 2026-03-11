Storm system to bring rain, end early spring heat wave

A storm system sweeping across the eastern half of the country is expected to bring parts of Florida their best chance of meaningful precipitation in about a month while also putting an end to the spring heat wave.

The system is part of the same pattern that produced tornadoes outside Chicago and triggered severe weather across portions of the central United States earlier in the week.

Much of the system’s energy will remain well north of Florida, which should limit the potential for widespread severe weather across the state, but an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is still possible, particularly across the Panhandle and north of Interstate 4.

Severe weather reports from 3/10/2026.

Forecast models show rain beginning to push into the western Panhandle early Thursday before gradually spreading eastward throughout the day and exiting off the coast by sunrise on Friday.

Rainfall totals are expected to vary widely depending on the exact location.

Areas across the far western Panhandle could see around an inch of rainfall, while much of North Florida and locations north of Interstate 4 are forecast to receive less than half an inch.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal even farther south across the peninsula, with many communities south of the Interstate 4 corridor only receiving a light rain shower or two as the storm system's main pool of energy stays well to the north.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted communities west of Tallahassee at being at a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe storms.

The greatest severe weather threat would be from damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Expected rainfall amounts through Friday.

Despite the expected meager rainfall totals, the precipitation will provide some benefits to the drought situation and the air qualities.

While it will not significantly alter the drought status, the rainfall should help improve short-term soil moisture levels, especially along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Additionally, precipitation often helps to subdue pollen particles, briefly reducing allergy symptoms, but again, any relief may be short-lived.

By Friday, the storm system and its associated rain should push off Florida’s east coast, allowing improving conditions across the state.

Behind the departing front, somewhat cooler and drier air will build across the region for the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend.

The cooler weather will be brief as a southerly flow returns on Sunday, pushing temperatures back above average.

A more significant storm system is expected to work its way through the state on Monday, helping temperatures next week drop below normal values.