New York erupts over Knicks' historic comeback victory

The New York Knicks clinched a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals Wednesday night, after trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points — making it a record comeback in NBA finals history.

The beloved underdogs are now just one game away from clinching their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Spitz, owner of Mr. Throwback, a vintage clothing shop specializing in Knicks apparel in Manhattan’s East Village.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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