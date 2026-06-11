U.S. Senate candidate accuses DeSantis of 'abusing power' with 'Faith and Family Month' proclamation

Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon, who is running for the U.S. Senate, torched Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, accusing him of "abusing his power" and using state authority to ignite a religious and cultural culture war after he declared June "Faith and Family Month."

"Let's call this what it is: Governor DeSantis is abusing his power to elevate one religion and one definition of family over everyone else," Nixon said in a statement. “Florida is not a Christian state. Florida is home to Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, people of many faiths, and people of no faith at all."

In his proclamation issued Monday, DeSantis stressed the importance of a “Biblical family unit” and the role that fathers play in raising their children.

"... the Christian faith has played a vital role in constructing our constitution, laws, and ideals," wrote DeSantis.

"The Biblical family unit became the initial God-ordained earthly institution providing the model for a thriving society, fostering the emotional, social, and spiritual development of individuals, and serving as the cornerstone for building strong, resilient, and thriving communities," he added.

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Nixon pushed back against DeSantis for what she characterized as the weaponization of dogma to marginalize citizens.

“As a person of faith, I reject the idea that faith should be used as a weapon to exclude people," she said. "My faith teaches me to love my neighbor, welcome the marginalized, and recognize the dignity of every human being. This proclamation does the opposite. It sends a message that some Floridians are more worthy of recognition than others and that some families count more than others.”

Nixon said Florida "is not a one family state" but one that is "home to LGBTQ+ families, single parents, blended families, adoptive families, grandparents raising grandchildren, and families built through love, commitment, and care."

"Every one of those families is real. Every one of them belongs," she said.

Nixon argued that the DeSantis administration's focus on social policing is an intentional smoke screen to divert public attention away from the state's severe affordability crisis.

“While families across our state are struggling with skyrocketing insurance costs, unaffordable housing, and an economy that is leaving too many people behind, Governor DeSantis is once again choosing division over solutions," Nixon said.

“It is not a coincidence that this campaign is unfolding during [LGBTQ+] Pride Month," she added. "When politicians cannot solve the real problems people face, they manufacture cultural fights to distract from their failures. Instead of addressing Florida's housing crisis, insurance crisis, and rising costs, Governor DeSantis is choosing to spend June elevating a movement that tells LGBTQ+ people and their families they do not belong.”

Nixon said Pride Month represents a generational fight for basic human rights — a struggle she claims DeSantis is actively trying to undermine.

"The message coming from the Governor's office is clear: while millions of Floridians are struggling, he is still more interested in policing who people love than solving the problems that affect their daily lives.”