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The weather that helped shape America: A look back at July 4, 1776

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 4, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, the weather is once again part of the story. But did you know one of our Founding Fathers was also an avid weather observer? Thomas Jefferson's meticulous records provide a remarkable window into what conditions were like during one of the most important moments in American history.

Thomas Jefferson's passion for weather observations was so influential that the National Weather Service later referred to him as the "Father of Weather Observers." His vision of simultaneous weather observations across the country closely resembles the nationwide weather networks and forecasting systems Americans rely on today.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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