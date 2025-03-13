U.S. says Maduro will again take back Venezuelan deportees

The Trump Administration said Thursday Venezuelan Dictator-President Nicolás Maduro will again accept deported Venezuelans — a move experts say indicates a controversial oil deal is still likely, and which Venezuelans in the U.S. and South Florida say makes them more vulnerable.

Trump’s envoy, Richard Grenell, announced on social media that Maduro had agreed to resume flying deportees from the U.S. back to Venezuela.

Maduro stopped those cooperative flights last month in response to Trump re-tightening oil sanctions against Maduro’s regime — which, in turn, resulted from outcry among Venezuelan exiles after Grenell remarked that Trump "was not interested in regime change" in Venezuela.

But experts on U.S.-Venezuela relations say Maduro would not be re-cooperating with Trump on receiving Venezuelan deportees unless he was hearing signals that the oil sanctions will eventually be loosened again.

“The Trump Administration and Trump himself are indeed not really interested in regime change in Venezuela," Phil Gunson, senior Venezuela analyst for the nonprofit International Crisis Group, told WLRN from Caracas.

"They’re looking to come to a deal — and that focuses on the willingness of Maduro to take back Venezuelan migrants, and a deal on Venezuelan oil.”

Trump recently cancelled deportation protections known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. They now feel vulnerable again after hearing Maduro will, in fact, continue receiving deportees.

“If you were harboring some hopes that Maduro’s refusal would make it difficult for Venezuelans to be sent back, this definitely opens a door that seemed to be closed," said Maria Alejandra Marquez, who heads the Venezuela watchdog INRAV in Miami.

The administration's decision to end TPS for Venezuelans affects two groups. The first — slated to expire next month — is for more than 348,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. The other is for the roughly 300,00 Venezuelans whose TPS permits are set to expire at the end of September.

It was late last month that Trump announced he was revoking a license that allowed the U.S. oil firm Chevron to pump and export crude from Venezuela. It marked a major blow to Maduro, whose collapsed economy needs the revenue generated by oil production.

In his announcement, Trump said one of the reasons he revoked the Chevron license was because Maduro was not ferrying Venezuelan deportees from the U.S. back to Venezuela "at the rapid pace that they had agreed to."

Axios reported that Trump may have also decided to revoke the license following pressure from Miami's three Republican members of Congress — who have long opposed any efforts to help Maduro maintain power.

The media outlet, citing four unnamed sources, reported that U.S. Rep.'s Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar "suggested" they would withhold their votes on a contentious House budget resolution that Trump wanted approved. The House passed it 217-215.