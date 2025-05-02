Haitian advocates still express cautious optimism after Venezuela TPS ruling

A recent federal court decision temporarily protecting Venezuelan TPS holders is still sending ripples through immigrant communities—especially among Haitians.

With over half a million Haitians protected or eligible for TPS, advocates see hope—though cautiously—in a climate of uncertainty.

That cautious optimism stems from a favorable ruling in late March by Northern California District Judge Edward Chen, which paused the loss of TPS for around 350,000 Venezuelans who were set to lose their status on April 7.

Paul Christian Namphy, lead organizer at the nonprofit Family Action Network Movement in Miami, told WLRN the ruling could set a precedent. “We believe that it's been a sigh of relief across the Haitian community,” Namphy said.

READ MORE: Floridians are getting glimpses of what aggressive immigration enforcement looks like

“And we are watching very closely how that plays out for Venezuela.” Temporary Protected Status (TPS)—a humanitarian safeguard granted in 18-month intervals to people already in the U.S. from specific countries facing severe political and economic instability, such as natural disasters or civil conflict —has come under renewed scrutiny.

The Trump administration previously moved to terminate TPS for approximately 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians—a decision that threatened to strip protections from hundreds of thousands.

However, a federal judge has temporarily halted those plans, pausing the loss of TPS for around 350,000 Venezuelans who were set to lose their status as of April 7.

This legal reprieve has provided momentary relief but leaves affected communities navigating a landscape of legal limbo and lingering uncertainty.

As Namphy points out, many TPS holders—who pay taxes, own homes, and raise U.S.-born children—still lack a path to permanent residency, despite contributing over $2 billion in taxes as of 2021, according to data from the American Immigration Council.

Legislative efforts like the Dream and Promise Act have repeatedly failed, and Namphy said meaningful immigration reform—for now—seems out of reach. “Despite all of these facts, we are being criminalized, we are being attacked,”

Namphy added. “There are efforts to basically erase us from the narrative—and physically from this country. And we have to push back,” he said.