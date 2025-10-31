Jamaican leaders, Broward elected officials announce Hurricane Melissa aid efforts

Across Broward's schools, government and nonprofit landscape, residents and community leaders are quickly mobilizing to send aid to Jamaica and other Caribbean nations after devastation from Category 5 Hurricane Melissa earlier this week.

With many connected through Jamaican heritage, about a dozen Broward elected officials and community leaders discussed ongoing aid efforts on Friday — and urged members of the public to continue supporting the Caribbean.

“ This is personal, and this is our moment to stand together,” said District 9 Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, who was born in Jamaica. “Broward County is not just responding. We are leading.”

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Broward County elected officials pose for a photo after a press conference on Hurricane Melissa aid efforts in Lauderhill on Oct. 31, 2025.

As of Friday afternoon, Hurricane Melissa's death toll had reached at least 19 in Jamaica and 31 in Haiti.

At the press conference in Lauderhill, the community leaders announced numerous county undertakings. They include: Port Everglades waiving port tariffs for emergency and humanitarian relief efforts; food aid flying out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport; and an opportunity for county employees to directly contribute to nonprofits from their pay checks.

"The phrase, '[we likkle] but wi tallawah' is a Jamaican proverb that means to me 'we are small, but we are strong, mighty, and not to be underestimated," Rogers said.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn highlighted several drives held at the county's school administration offices. Hepburn, who is Jamaican, said he spent many childhood summers in Jamaica and was there two weeks ago.

" I know it's not time to reflect, it's time to act," Hepburn said.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Broward County Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn speaks at a press conference on Hurricane Melissa aid efforts in Lauderhill on Oct. 31, 2025.

Airlift

A Miami-Dade-based educational nonprofit also announced it will airlift aid to Jamaica in early November.

Rajeev Brown, representing national STEM education program Flying Classroom, said he is partnering with pilot Barrington Irving to send a commercial jet full of supplies to Jamaica on Nov. 10.

In 2007, Irving was the youngest person at the time to embark on a solo flight across the world. He was also the first Black and Jamaican man to do so. Brown said he and Irving have not forgot about their hometown in South Florida — and want to support the island they are both from.

" We've got supplies. We've got goods. We just need to get them there now," Brown said.

Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica for the Southern U.S., also gave a warning to donors of scams that pop up during emergencies and highlighted efforts in 13 other states.

“ We have planes on the ground from yesterday, we have planes arriving, and we have been far more coordinated than we were in Hurricane Beryl,” Mair said, referring to the 2024 hurricane.

Mair had three recommendations for prospective donors: volunteer, donate supplies and give cash to nonprofits for immediate and flexible aid.

To support Broward County's relief efforts, go to jamaicacgmiami.org or browardschools.com/supportJamaica.

You can also read more about relief efforts across South Florida in WLRN's coverage here.

