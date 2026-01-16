Wasserman Schultz: No progress toward democracy in Venezuela

South Florida U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she sees no progress toward democracy in Venezuela following the ousting of authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

The Democratic representative was on NBC’s Meet the Press NOW on Thursday, speaking on the back of President Trump’s meeting with opposition leader María Corina Machado in Washington D.C.

" From the reports that I'm hearing out of the meeting, there was nothing of substance," she said.

Wasserman Schultz said she’s concerned over Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez — whom the congresswoman called Maduro’s puppet.

"What we need is a transition to democracy, the release of political prisoners and we need to make sure that Venezuelans here in the United States who Trump revoked TPS from have certainty and are able to remain in this country while there is so much danger and instability in Venezuela," she added.

All eight Democratic U.S. representatives from Florida recently signed a letter urging the Trump administration to immediately restore Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans.

