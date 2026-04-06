Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez remains acting president after her initial 90-day appointment expired

CARACAS, Venezuela — Delcy Rodríguez remained Venezuela's acting president on Monday, exceeding the 90-day limit on her temporary role set by the country's high court following the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro in January.

However, it's unclear how much longer she will keep the post as lawmakers have not taken a public vote to extend her term past last Friday's deadline.

According to the court order, Maduro is still officially Venezuela's president and his "forced" absence resulting from a "kidnapping" makes it temporarily impossible for him to fulfill his duties.

Under Venezuela's constitution, according to an article referenced by the court, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez's former role — for up to 90 days. These interim appointments can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

The National Assembly, controlled by Rodríguez's party, can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

READ MORE: U.S. lifts sanctions on Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez

The government's press office did not respond to requests for comment.

Ronal Rodríguez, a researcher at the Venezuela Observatory in Colombia's Universidad del Rosario, said the government, particularly after Maduro took office in 2013, has previously used legal interpretations to remain in power.

"And it would be no surprise if they did so again now," he said. "They will most likely try to come up with some kind of explanation, such as it being Good Friday or the way the days were counted, but in the end, everything will be validated by a ruling from the Supreme Tribunal of Justice."

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured Jan. 3 in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, and taken to New York to face drug trafficking charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Rodríguez and other ruling-party leaders have demanded that the pair be released from custody, calling their detention a kidnapping. Billboards and murals across Caracas also echo that same demand.

The Trump administration stunned Venezuelans by choosing to work with Rodríguez following Maduro's ouster, instead of the country's political opposition. She has since led cooperation with the administration's phased plan to end Venezuela's complex crisis, pitching her oil-rich nation to international investors and opening its energy sector to private capital and international arbitration. Rodríguez has also replaced senior officials, including Maduro's faithful defense minister and attorney general.

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised her work.

The U.S. Treasury Department last week lifted sanctions on Rodríguez, while the U.S. State Department last month recognized her as the "sole Head of State" of Venezuela.

The United States stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader in 2019, the year after he claimed reelection victory in a contest widely considered a sham as opposition parties and candidates were barred from participating.

