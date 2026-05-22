Visit Florida counting on $80 million budget

Visit Florida President and CEO Bryan Griffin said the tourism marketing agency is in line to receive $80 million from the state in draft budgets for fiscal year 2026-2027 now before the Senate and House – the same level as the current year.

“We're very pleased about that, for the support among all the different decision-makers in the state,” Griffin told members of the Visit Florida Executive Committee on Wednesday. “We're grateful, and we're going to continue to make sure that they have everything they need, to know that we are being effective and spending money wisely, and being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar.”

Visit Florida, expected to release first quarter 2026 tourism numbers by Friday, estimated a record 143.3 million people traveled into Florida in 2025, a 0.2 percent increase from 2024.

The House and Senate are in the middle of a special session to resolve differences in the budget, but funding for Visit Florida isn’t part of the dispute. Both chambers set aside $80 million in their preferred spending plans.

