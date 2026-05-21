Florida Citrus Commission maintains Welcome Center orange juice

TALLAHASSEE --- Florida will continue to welcome incoming motorists with free orange juice, even as the Department of Citrus ponders its future.

The Citrus Commission approved a $250,000 contract with Visit Florida on Wednesday to maintain the welcome center refreshments while it reviewed potential budget scenarios for the next fiscal year, awaiting the Florida Legislature to complete the state’s spending plan.

An outline from the department states the welcome center program is to “increase awareness of the Florida Citrus Industry and its products.”

The free cups of juice have been a staple of welcome centers since 1949. Centers at Interstate 10 west of Pensacola, Interstate 75 at the Hamilton County community of Jennings and Interstate 95 north of the Nassau County community of Yulee continue to dole out cups of juice.

A move to save money in 2019, by eliminating the free juice from all welcome centers when Visit Florida closed its Jackson County facility, drew an outcry from residents and politicians and funding was restored to the program in 2020.

The rest of the budget may not be so easy for an industry struggling against citrus greening disease, damages from a string of hurricanes and the demands for housing and commercial developments from the growing population.

READ MORE: The fruit that made Florida is quickly disappearing

At the turn of the century, the industry was producing enough citrus to fill more than 200 million industry-standard 90-pound boxes a year.

The budget for the next fiscal year is based upon Florida growers filling just over 10 million boxes with oranges, 1.1 million boxes with grapefruit and 400,000 boxes of specialty fruits. The budget also counts on revenue from more than 80 million boxes of imported processed oranges and 600,000 boxes of imported grapefruit.

A preliminary $22.9 million budget, down from $24.5 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30, already features a $70,000 decrease in salaries and benefits, a $22,000 decrease in general operating expenses and a $1.2 million decrease in reserves. Adjustments will be made once the state spending plan is approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, told commissioners a general discussion may soon be needed on the department's future.

“It's probably time for this industry to have a conversation about what the Department of Citrus is, how it is funded, what it has been, and how it will continue to be funded, and what growers want,” Shepp said. “I have some thoughts on what that looks like. I can present to you at another time. But we're definitely hitting the precipice of that conversation because I'm not sure how long general revenue will be available to us.”

The department intends to continue marketing Florida citrus, particularly orange juice, as the original wellness drink, amid fierce competition from other products promoted as healthy beverages.

One topic before the commission is a potential increase in marketing fresh oranges, grapefruit and specialty crops.

Before the budget impasse between the House and Senate, both chambers put forward at least $10 million for citrus marketing.

Talks involving agriculture and environmental programs in the ongoing special session appeared to have locked in $4.4 million for a citrus health response program. But the Senate wants $179.5 million for overall citrus research and $15 million for citrus nursery and packing infrastructure. The House countered with $9 million for research and $5 million for the nursery and packing infrastructure.

Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Committee Chairman Jason Brodeur told reporters last week there have been signs of success against the two-decade plight of citrus greening disease through treatments and resistance found in the Donaldson sweet orange variety.

“We want to continue to help make sure that Florida is a place where we're known for citrus,” Brodeur said. “And with this new program, we have a chance for recovery.”

