State settles with biologist it fired over Charlie Kirk-related post

The state owes nearly half a million dollars to a biologist fired after reposting on social media a statement critical of the late Charlie Kirk.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Executive Director Roger Young agreed Thursday to settle a lawsuit filed in September by former FWC biologist Brittney Brown for $485,000.

A federal trial was scheduled for June for the case, instigated when Brown, following Kirk’s killing, reposting to her private Instagram a parody of how a whale might see the world. “The whales are deeply saddened to learn of the shooting of charlie kirk, haha just kidding, they care exactly as much as charlie kirk cared about children being shot in their classrooms, which is to say, not at all.”

At the direction of FWC Executive Director Roger Young, Melissa Tucker, an FWC division director, fired Brown, prompting the lawsuit, according to court records.

Brown, in the original filing, alleged retaliation and viewpoint discrimination violating her First Amendment right to free speech.

Brown will receive $275,000, $40,000 of which represents back wages. An additional $210,000 is for attorneys’ fees and costs.

“All I wanted was my job back,” Brown said in a news release.

“I see no leaders amongst FWC ‘leadership,’ but that’s to be expected when a state agency becomes the governor’s personal puppet show. The ‘Free State of Florida’ only provides First Amendment protections to those in favor with the current administration, while the rest of us are expected to fall in line or risk losing our livelihoods.”

Brown was a biological scientist studying shorebirds and seabirds at the Tyndall Air Force Base Critical Wildlife Area near Panama City.

Her social media repost was made outside of her state office and off the clock.

It eventually caught the attention of Libs of TikTok, which posted it to X alongside her LinkedIn profile, calling for her firing.

“Someone made sure to alert Libs of Tik Tok that FWC had fired me — ten minutes after meeting with me and well before communicating with the public,” Brown said.

“These concerning practices underscore the extent to which political pressure from Tallahassee is influencing our state agencies. FWC employees deserve better, and so do Floridians.”

Following the backlash, Tucker alleged the agency received hundreds of documented complaints, disrupting operations. Later, it was revealed that approximately 50 documented complaints reached the department and most of them never reached the people who decided to fire Brown.

Tucker and defense attorneys drew sanctions last week over that testimony from U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, a President Barack Obama appointee.

Brown’s case was one of many nationwide resulting from social media posts following Kirk’s death.

The state retained Lawson Huck Gonzalez as counsel, a firm with a history representing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

“This administration would rather spend Floridians’ tax dollars to line the pockets of the governor’s chosen law firms than admit they made a poor, politically motivated decision,” Brown said.

Brown was represented by Gary Edinger, a Gainesville First Amendment attorney.

The settlement stipulates that Brown will not apply for or work for FWC again. She may, however, work for another state agency.

The FWC did not respond to a Thursday afternoon request for comment.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

