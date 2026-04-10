Caracas to Miami: Direct flights may begin as early as April 30, American Airlines announces

Flights between Caracas and Miami are expected to resume by the end of this month, American Airlines announced Thursday.

The Trump Administration recently sunset a 2019 order that suspended travel between the U.S. and Venezuela. The order was lifted following the capture and arrest of ex-Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

American Airlines is now poised to become the first commercial airline to resume flights from Caracas to Miami with a daily, non-stop service.

If approved by both governments, flights may begin as early as April 30th.

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“We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made with both governments,” said Nate Gatten, a top American Airlines executive, in a statement.

“We are grateful for the efforts of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the entire administration to help us reconnect the U.S. with Venezuela. Our return wouldn’t be possible without this strong partnership," Gatten said.

Said American’s Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper: “Our commitment to connecting Venezuela with the U.S. spans more than 30 years, and we look forward to the new opportunities for commerce and strengthened ties with family and friends that our service will provide.”

American began operating in Venezuela in 1987 and was the largest U.S airline in the country before suspending service in 2019, company officials said.