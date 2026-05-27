The new 'Chicago Boys'?: How Florida taxpayers are funding a largely conservative think tank for Latin America

The Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University identifies itself as a “world-class, independent, non-partisan think tank” that seeks to inform, influence, and inspire” the public. Its goal is further to “advance economic freedom and human prosperity.” The Center aims to accomplish these goals through lectures, public events, research, selected certificate programs and new degree programs offered to FIU students.

Yet, six years after its founding, the Center has become known for hosting its annual fundraiser at Trump National Doral, including one held earlier this month. As President-elect Donald Trump was about to take control of the White House, the Center sponsored an inauguration event to celebrate his election. And last year, the Center hosted a convention of right-wing think tanks from across Latin America, which also featured the Heritage Foundation, a think tank closely associated with the Republican president.

One faculty member described the Center as a “Trojan horse” and as a “way to penetrate the university” with right-wing politics. Another lamented that “there is no transparency” with how the Center is being operated. One person feared that — with little transparency — state taxpayer dollars could be used as a “slush fund” for unclear purposes.

While Florida has moved to eliminate alleged left-wing “indoctrination” from higher education institutes across the state of Florida, skeptics view the Adam Smith Center as utterly hypocritical: Indoctrination with a conservative flavor.

In a monthslong investigation, WLRN has begun to peel back the layers of the Center, an entity that has long raised questions on campus about being an overtly political project. What has become clear is that the Center has deep ties to a network of conservative think tanks spread across Latin America and the U.S., positioning itself as a regional conservative hub at a public university.

Although the Center has received lavish, ongoing funding from the state, it has only spent a fraction of the money and appears to hold a $25 million surplus, documents show.

The founding director of the Center, Carlos Rosillo-Diaz, who was a senior advisor to Trump during his first administration, acknowledged that there is widespread skepticism about what the Center does. But in an interview with WLRN, he confirmed that the Center is inherently biased towards a specific definition of “economic freedom,” a definition that differs from many on the political left.

“ We're not partisan in what we do. Now, we are ideological in the sense that we're pro-free markets,” Diaz-Rosillo told WLRN. “ We need a government that regulates smartly, that provides order, not a government that suffocates the private sector with so many regulations that it stifles creativity and people's abilities to make decisions.”

Staffers of the Center are almost entirely from right-of-center think tanks, political movements and political parties, including the Republican Party in Florida.

The Center has organized conferences in Argentina and Peru, and its staffers regularly speak at events across Latin America. That has begun to tilt the center of gravity in conservative movements across the hemisphere towards Miami.

“Miami has always been a center of culture in Latin America. But now, it’s becoming more of a political center. Almost every part of Latin America has political connections here,” former Venezuelan interim president Juan Guaidó told WLRN after a recent talk at the Center. “A lot of that is thanks to the Center.”

Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom / FIU Former interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, interviewed former CIA officer and former acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, David Shedd, on April 7th, 2026 at an event organized by the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at FIU.

But unlike many privately-funded think tanks that aim to shift society in a different political direction, this project is paid for with taxpayer dollars.

While visiting FIU in September of 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about how proud he was signing the Center into law in 2020, and he explicitly talked about the project in a regional geopolitical sense, spilling well beyond the borders of the U.S.

The governor said the Center “has really been a focal point, I think, of promoting economic freedom throughout the Western hemisphere, particularly in Latin America.”

“Trust me, we need it in this hemisphere,” said DeSantis. “I think that that's been a really important thing, not just for the students, but I think it's had a ramification beyond that.”

The ‘veneer’ of academic work

The Adam Smith Center of Economic Freedom doesn’t look like much. Situated on the second floor of FIYU's Management and Advanced Research Center in Miami, the office is simple, nearly to the point of nondescript. A blue rug in front of a door with a golden-colored plate announces the name of the location. There is not much else to it.

Daniel Rivero / WLRN News Florida taxpayers have spent $39 million on creating and running the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at FIU. The center was created six years ago and has not yet hired full time faculty.

In reality, many of the most influential conservative politicians from the Western Hemisphere have deep connections to it. Everyone from former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, former Argentinian president Mauricio Macri and former Mexican president Felipe Calderón have served fellowships in these halls. Trump has spoken during its programs.

The Florida Legislature provided $1 million to kickstart the Center when it was created in 2020. But what started as modest funds from taxpayers to create the Center quickly accelerated. In 2023, the state supplied $5 million. By the following year, the state was supplying $15 million in recurring taxpayer dollars per year to the institution.

The bill that created the Center in 2020 was sponsored by then-Republican state Sen. Ray Rodrigues, who is now the Chancellor for the entire Florida State University System.

Despite all the funding it has received from the state government, the Center has not hired full-time faculty. The think tank does produce some research on bureaucracy and risk analysis in Latin America, but it has not produced any peer-reviewed research.

Eric Hershberg, a professor emeritus at American University in Washington, D.C., has studied the institutional landscape of Latin American studies globally for decades. FIU has been on his radar for years because of the quality work the university overall has done on Latin American and Caribbean studies, but he said from his perspective the Center is not to be taken seriously as an academic institution.

“ They have zero relevance to the worlds I operate in, in terms of the academic study of Latin America or the universities and higher education and knowledge production,” said Hershberg. “ Nobody in the university world would take them as in any way academically or intellectually serious.”

More than actual academic work, Hershberg said he sees the Center as a “legitimating strategy,” a way for conservative Latin American politicians to achieve the “veneer” of doing academic work at a prominent U.S. university.

“What it is, is a kind of advertising, marketing and networking for the Latin American right,” he said.

Katie Rainwater, a sociologist and visiting scholar at FIU, has been researching the Adam Smith Center and drawing connections between its staff and figures on the political right, both inside the United States and in Latin America. The Center publicly claims that it is a non-partisan organization, but Rainwater sees the Center as deeply ideological, a publicly funded hub for a sprawling continental conservative project.

“It’s attempting to create a network of right-wing politicians and think tanks in Latin America that are going to support American interest in the region,” said Rainwater. “I don't think it's non-partisan. I also don't think it's independent. I think it's politically directed in that it was put on FIU's campus to further a partisan political project.”

Daniel Rivero / WLRN News Katie Rainwater, a sociologist and visiting scholar at FIU, has been researching the Adam Smith Center, sees the institution as highly political.

Rainwater said the “clearest way to understand” the Center is by reading Atlantic Strategy , written by the Heritage Foundation.

The “Atlantic Strategy” calls for the cultivation of U.S.-aligned “sub-national” actors like think tanks and local governments throughout Latin America in order to counter Chinese influence in the region. The series calling for the “Atlantic Strategy” was written by, among others, Heritage Foundation staffers Kiron Skinner and James Jay Carafano.

Both have worked for the Adam Smith Center since penning the pieces. Skinner worked in the U.S. State Department during the first Trump administration, and she served as a Senior Leadership Fellow of the Adam Smith Center in 2023. Carafano is currently a Research Associate at the Center. In 2023, the Adam Smith Center hosted an event about Project 2025 , a Heritage Foundation document broadly seen as the roadmap for the second Trump administration.

“ We hosted an event with them,” said Diaz-Rosillo, referring to the Heritage Foundation. “And we do another event a year in which we are co-host and they're co-hosts as well. But other than that, there's no formal relationship with the Heritage [Foundation] or with any other think tank from anywhere in the world. We're just doing individual events with multiple hosts.”

A parade of conservative Latin American politicians

The Adam Smith Center lists members of visiting scholars and researchers on its website. The list of names reads as a who’s who of prominent figures of Latin American conservatism. Axel Kaiser, the co-founder of Chilean conservative think tank Fundación para el Progreso (Foundation for Progress) is a research fellow at the Adam Smith Center. Several staffers of the Foundation for Progress have been tapped to join the government of José Antonio Kast, the most right-wing government Chile has had since a return to democracy. Francisco Barbosa, the former Attorney General of Colombia and prominent critic of leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro, is working at the Center.

Former and aspiring conservative Latin American politicians regularly give lectures to FIU students: from former Bolivian president Jeanine Áñez; to Maria Luisa Jayem, the economy minister of El Salvador under authoritarian president Nayib Bukele; to Keiko Fujimori, former Peruvian congresswoman and daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who in effect ruled as a dictator.

Months after completing a stint at the Center, Keiko Fujimori finished first place in the first round of Peruvian presidential elections. The nature of her work and questions about her payments from the Center have become somewhat of a scandal in Peruvian media during the election, after she claimed that she was a “global professor” at FIU. As questions arose, Diaz-Rosillo revealed to Peruvian media that Fujimori was paid $45,000 for a full year of work.

WLRN has requested contracts for other Latin American politicians and political consultants that work at the Center, but was quoted more than $2,000 to release the records. Diaz-Rosillo told WLRN the pay for other prominent Latin American politicians is comparable to what Fujimori was paid.

Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom / FIU Former Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso (left) speaks with Adam Smith Center founding director Carlos Diaz-Rosillo and former Colombian president Ivan Duque (right) at an event in March of 2024.

Joshua Espinosa, a double-major of economics and political science, has attended several seminars with former heads of state, and he completed a certificate course at the Center that was taught by Republican former Speaker of the Florida House Paul Renner, who is now running for governor. Espinosa is involved in politics with the Libertarian Party, but stressed that he would speak about his experiences at the Center in a purely personal capacity.

For Espinosa, two things are true at the same time: he appreciates the Center for providing access to politicians of great influence. Secondly, he recognizes that the Center is ideologically aligned with himself and the political right.

Voice of America / Voice of America President Trump signed new sanctions on Cuba in 2019. Surrounding him are Adam Smith Center Founding director Carlos Diaz-Rosillo, then his advisor; Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart; then-Sen. and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice PResident Mike Pence, and Alexander Acosta the then-Labor Secretary.

“On the economic right. They don't fall on, like, the social political right. So you'll never see an event from the Adam Smith Center being like, 'Oh, get trans men out of women's sports,’” said Espinosa. “They're economically right-wing and support the free markets versus being economically left-wing and supporting a collectivized or a state run economy.”

Espinosa said that most of the domestic politicians brought into the Center are in the Republican Party, and that he sees it as a missed opportunity. “There’s a lot of Democrats that are leftist, but there's also a lot of Democrats that support capitalism,” he said. Overall he said much of the criticism lobbed at the Center for using taxpayer dollars for an “exclusively right-wing” project is valid, even as he enjoys the programming.

“I get that criticism,” he said.

But he said it’s hard to see how it could be otherwise. Republicans have controlled the Governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature since 1999. The president of FIU, Jeanette Nuñez, was the former lieutenant governor under DeSantis, and so the fact that conservatives are far more represented than liberals at the Center is more a “consequence of the circumstances that we’re living in” than proof that the Center is “an arm of the Republican Party.”

Diaz-Rosillo acknowledged that most of the politicians brought to the Center from Latin America are conservative, but he noted a few exceptions. The economist Diana Alarcón, Mexico’s representative to the World Bank, was a senior fellow at the Center last year. This year, Mexico’s top representative for the FIFA World Cup Gabriela Cuevas is a senior fellow at the Center. Both are close to Mexico’s leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum, of the Morena party.

“ Whenever I bring somebody on the left, I get heavily criticized by the right as well. So I get criticized by the left and by the right. It might be hard to believe, but, believe it. The criticism on the right is actually pretty heavy,” said Diaz-Rosillo.

Diaz-Rosillo said that he has spoken to DeSantis about work at the Center “maybe two or three times” but that the governor has “never meddled” at all in operations or hiring.

The Center was modeled after the Institute of Politics at Harvard University , said Diaz-Rosillo. Unlike at the Center, a solidly bi-partisan roster of lecturers speak to students at the Harvard institute. As he sees it, much of higher education — even in Florida — leans to the ideological left, and the Center is simply the state’s attempt to achieve equilibrium.

“ If you look at the guests or the speakers or the fellows — however you call them — that typically speak at universities, the vast majority are what you would consider to be on the left,” said Diaz-Rosillo. “So yeah, yeah, you don't see that here. We're providing a balance.”

The ‘Contracorriente’ podcast

Every week the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom drops a new episode of its flagship podcast Contracorriente, or Against the Current in Spanish. The host of the show is Gabriel Bauducco, a former Playboy México magazine editor. He records the episodes from a studio in Mexico City.

The first season of Contracorriente was originally produced in 2021 by Fundación Federalismo y Libertad, a right-wing think tank based in Argentina that is very close to Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Then, starting in 2022, the Adam Smith Center paid $20,000 for the think tank to continue producing the show under FIU’s umbrella, contract records obtained by WLRN show. Starting in 2024 the school began to pay Bauducco directly to produce the program, paying him $500 per show. Shows mostly consist of Bauducco interviewing former conservative heads of state from Latin America, a cohort that now consists of visiting scholars and researchers of the Center.

Episodes rarely garner more than 3,000 views, according to the YouTube page .

Last year, FIU updated its contract with Bauducco to include his role as the copyeditor of AGENDA, a magazine co-published by the Center and Nuevas Generaciones, a separate conservative think tank in Argentina.

Contracorriente podcast screenshot / FIU A screenshot from the beginning roll of the podcast Contracorriente reads 'Agenda Woke'

Issues of AGENDA feature right-of-center figures celebrating the Trump administration’s policies, and at times providing analysis of current events. Issues have featured commentary from the likes of Republican Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier , former Republican Florida Governor Jeb Bush , Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar , and prominent conservative voices from across Latin America.

A total of $79,000 in state taxpayer dollars have been paid to Fundación Federalismo y Libertad and Bauducco to produce the show Contracorriente, and for Bauducco’s new role as copyeditor for the magazine, according to contract records obtained by WLRN.

The Fundación Federalismo y Libertad think tank, the group that started the podcast, has longstanding ties to Argentina's Milei. In comments he made while accepting an award from the Foundation in December of 2024 in the city of Tucumán, Milei, in fact, credited the think tank for his entire political career, which began with his notable television appearances.

“My first TV appearance was in 2014, and it was here in Tucumán, in this space created by the Fundación,” said Milei. “That’s to say, if there was no Fundación Federalismo y Libertad inviting Milei to talk all those years ago, there would be no President Milei today.”

A polarizing figure, Milei has been broadly praised by conservatives across the world for taking a trademark chainsaw to public spending in Argentina and for dramatically bringing Argentina’s runaway inflation under control. The country’s economy has grown under his leadership, earning praise by international institutions. Critics contend that the country’s poverty rate sharply increased as Milei slashed welfare spending, devalued the country’s currency and rolled back labor rights, as job losses mounted and as pension payments plummeted.

Fundación Federalismo y Libertad registered as a nonprofit in New Jersey in 2022, months before getting the contract to produce Contracorriente. The headquarters was listed as the personal residence of Frank Zimmerman, a Cuban-American who helped bring the Argentinian organization to the U.S. Zimmerman is now Senior Advisor of Communications at the Adam Smith Center.

The Argentinian group receives funding from the Atlas Network, part of a sprawling global coalition of conservative think tanks that aim to reshape the political landscape from New Zealand and Buenos Aires to New York. The group has been especially active in Latin America. Reports on international risk and bureaucracy published by the Adam Smith Center are largely authored by Atlas Network-affiliated think tanks across Latin America.

The Adam Smith Center co-published a research paper on bureaucracy with the Atlas Network in 2022. In that paper, Diaz Rosillo wrote that the Center was in a “partnership” with the conservative network, but he told WLRN that currently no formal relationship exists with the conservative group.

“Now we don’t have any relationship with them,” said Diaz-Rosillo. “We do events sometimes in which they’re invited.”

The Argentinian Fundación is also partly funded by the International Republican Center, an organization funded by the U.S. federal government that does work abroad. The leadership of the group is largely made up of Republican lawmakers, lawmaker aides and former lawmakers. Marco Rubio was a board member as a sitting U.S. Senator until Trump nominated him to become Secretary of State.

At the gate of Reagan International Airport just outside Washington D.C., a pair of electric billboards advertise the Adam Smith Center to travelers. On the billboard is a photo of the founding director of the Center, Carlos Díaz-Rosillo embracing the Argentinian president and right-wing firebrand.

Daniel Rivero / WLRN News A digital billboard at Reagan International Airport advertises the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at FIU.

The billboards took Hershberg, the American University scholar, by surprise during recent travels.

“ I thought that was very interesting — that their marketing and communications folks have the funding to do that in Terminal C of D.C. National Airport,” laughed Hershberg.

The advertising and promotions budget for the Center has gone up from $680 in 2023 to over $122,000 this year, budget records show.

Hershberg suggested that, since it has been difficult for faculty or the public at large to track the spending and operations of the Center, Florida taxpayer dollars could be paying political operatives and consultants that work across Latin America, possibly as they are involved in campaigns across South America.

“ It might be a very convenient way for the Florida Legislature to try to get a right-wing government in Colombia,” suggested Hershberg as one example. “If they can do that with a couple million dollars of what they allocated to Adam Smith [Center], that would be a very appealing use of taxpayer dollars from the point of view of the Florida Republican Party.”

Diaz-Rosillo, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs during the first Trump administration, said money from the Center is “absolutely” not going to political campaigns in Latin America.

“Zero,” he emphasized.

But he said many people associated with the Center freely speak to the media about political campaigns and operations in Latin America. Diaz-Rosillo himself frequently comments on Latin American politics and elections in local media. Recently he has voiced support for presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in Peru, who was a fellow at the Center last year.

“ I always ask them not to mention the Center because I don't want anybody to think that I'm using the Center to promote a political viewpoint, because I don't,” he said. “ I can think of another three or four fellows or former fellows who are actively promoting candidates.”

Money raised, money not spent

A 2023 bill that banned “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs across the state and restricted how curriculum mentioning race and gender issues could be taught also expanded state support for the Adam Smith Center and similar institutes across the state.

While signing that bill into law, DeSantis said the mass public funding of the institutes was needed in order “to prevent woke ideologies from continuing to co-opt our state universities and state colleges.”

The following year, the Adam Smith Center presented DeSantis with a “Guardian of Freedom” medal at a lavish fundraiser dinner at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami.

An annual dinner for the Adam Smith Center was held at the Trump National Doral in 2025, and this year the event in May was again held at Trump’s resort. A free night stay at the hotel was being offered for sponsors that dropped at least $50,000 on the event.

Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom / FIU Adam Smith Center Founding Director Carlos Diaz-Rosillo and FIU Preisdent Jeanette Nuñez at a fundraising event at Trump National Doral on May 16th, 2026.

Since attendees are donors, the guest lists for fundraising events are barred from being released, according to the university. The 2024 fundraiser raised $126,101.97, and an additional and $592,943.51 was raised in 2025, according to FIU. The money raised during a May 16, 2026 fundraiser at the Trump National Doral has not yet been tallied up.

All money raised by the fundraisers goes to the FIU Foundation, a tax-exempt charity that raises funds for the university.

On top of state tax dollars and fundraising, the Center received a $240,900 grant from the conservative John Templeton Foundation in 2025 and expects to receive the same amount this year, FIU told WLRN.

An additional $80,000 came in 2024 from a National Endowment for Democracy grant, a program funded by federal tax dollars. That money was used to pay for the $40,000 annual salary of Juan Guaidó, the former opposition figure in Venezuela, according to documents obtained by WLRN.

Guaidó was considered the interim president of the country by the first Trump administration and the Biden administration. A state law bans Venezuelan nationals from being directly hired through the university system, including at FIU, as WLRN has previously reported.

The grant money is on top of funds that the Center receives from Florida taxpayers.

At $15 million, the annual state allocation for the Center is more than the annual state funding for the College of the Florida Keys, which serves about 1,000 students; or the budget for North Florida College, which serves about 900 students.

But six years after it was founded, the Adam Smith Center is only starting to roll out degree programs, and it is unclear why the state is spending so lavishly on the Center. In recent years, the Center has not spent the money it has been given. During the 2025 fiscal year, a whopping $10.9 million went unspent, according to budget records provided to WLRN.

The Center only spent $1.3 million out of the $5 million received in 2023, records show. In 2024 it only spent $2.3 million out of the $16 million it received — the legislature threw in an additional $1 million in non-recurring money to the Center that year, leaving nearly $13.5 million unspent.

The state has allocated $39 million to the Center since it was founded in 2020. Only $13.4 million of that money has been spent, representing less than half the allocated money, records show.

For years, the Center’s ties to Latin American politicians and conservative movements across the continent have raised eyebrows. FIU faculty members, skeptical of the Center’s operations and spending, tried to get the university to hand over basic budget records to a subcommittee of the FIU Faculty Senate last year. The university did not provide the budget and the effort was abandoned. The budget numbers are being reported by WLRN for the first time.

The revelations of unspent money come as the Florida Legislature holds a special session in which it is trying to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“If they’re not spending what the state gives them, how can Tallahassee justify the budget?” one FIU staffer granted anonymity to speak told WLRN. “What’s happening with all that surplus?”

In the budget provided to WLRN, $10.9 million is listed as being spent on “FIU Partnerships” in 2025 alone. The Adam Smith Center has been a marquee partner of major events like the American Business Forum, featuring President Donald Trump, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, soccer star Lionel Messi and more.

Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom / FIU Carlos Diaz-Rosillo with Keiko Fujimori, candidate for President of Peru. Fujimori gave lectures at the Adam Smith Center in 2025.

But the FIU administration told WLRN that the money was not spent on that event or others like it. The money earmarked for “Partnerships” was unspent money that was “returned to central administration” of FIU “to be used for FIU projects,” the university senior director of media relations Madeline Baró wrote to WLRN in an email.

It’s unclear whether the rest of the Center’s unspent money has been returned to the university, or is sitting in a bank account somewhere. Baró did not respond when asked what happened to the rest of the unspent money.

In the 2026 budget, over $1.5 million was spent on “professional services/ officials” more than on administrative salaries, faculty and staff salaries combined. Expenses labeled “miscellaneous” were over $600,000 in 2025, “Miscellaneous” expenses climbed from $61 in 2022 to over $600,000 in 2025. Ever since 2025, travel expenses have exceeded $200,000.

While it is the only state-funded center of its kind to focus on Latin America, the Adam Smith Center at FIU has company in other Florida universities. The state has created other institutes in the same vein. The Institution for Government and Civics at Florida State University and the Hamilton Center for Classical and Civics Education at the University of Florida were both created by the Legislature in recent years. The Institute for Freedom in the Americas was created and partially funded at Miami Dade College, but it has not started operations yet.

Since 2020, state lawmakers have spent over $166 million on these institutes across Florida, according to state records analyzed by WLRN.

“ It’s an extraordinary amount of money the state is pouring into them,” said Rainwater.

The kind of role being filled by the Adam Smith Center used to be exclusively filled by privately-funded organizations. But in recent years conservative state governments began to use public money to fund right-leaning think tanks and civic organizations on campus, said Ralph Watson, the founder of the Corporate Genome Project, a research group meant to reveal little-known connections between right-leaning think tanks, industry leaders and governments.

What sets the Adam Smith Center apart from similar institutes in other states is its focus on Latin America, he said.

“It reminds me of the University of Chicago,” said Watson. “Generations back they were cranking out the Chicago Boys . They were able to take this university and make it a hub for policy change in Latin America.”

“It's very much that style of conservative Latin American ideology training, legitimizing and organizing,” said Watson, noting that the University of Chicago is a private university.

Confusion in Uruguay, and the future

In late 2025, newspapers in Uruguay reported that the Adam Smith Center planned to open a facility in that country, a claim allegedly confirmed by the Uruguay government.

Diaz-Rosillo told WLRN the whole thing was “fake news,” and a misunderstanding about a conversation he had with leftist President Yamandú Orsi during a breakfast at the United Nations in New York City.

“ We don't have any plans anytime soon to open up shop in Uruguay,” he said.

But while erroneous news was spreading through South America, Andres “Andy” Rivas, a top Argentinian political consultant who lives in Paraguay, was cited by Uruguayan media as being a spokesperson for the Center and for FIU. Rivas had attended a 2024 Adam Smith Center event in Miami in which Paraguayan President Santiago Peña was awarded the Center’s first ever “Champion of Freedom” award, and he also attended a Trump 2025 Inauguration event alongside the Paraguayan president.

The Paraguayan press has described Rivas as a “consultant in the shadows” and as a political operative who moves “in secret.” He has worked in political campaigns across much of Latin America, and in 2024 gave a keynote speech in Paraguay for a regional conference on how conservative movements can replicate the victory of Milei in Argentina.

Speaking to WLRN, Diaz-Rosillo said that Rivas “represents us in Uruguay,” meaning that his job is to “look for venues where we can do events” and to “try to get people excited about our mission.”

One FIU faculty member WLRN spoke to followed the confusing saga and questioned why a prominent political consultant was speaking on behalf of the university in South America. They wondered how much Rivas was being paid, and the nature of his work.

WLRN requested records connected to Rivas’ relationship with the university, along with other personnel contracts, but was quoted more than $2,000 to produce the records.

The episode is emblematic of a gulf of trust many faculty members have with the Adam Smith Center, even as faculty-level politics and relationships continue to play an integral role in the Center’s future. The Adam Smith Center of Economic Freedom will soon begin offering a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Business and Government Leadership, programs that were approved by the FIU Faculty Senate.

The Center is “hiring aggressively,” said Diaz-Rosillo. Administrative salaries have more than tripled since 2024, up to $720,000 from $218,000.

As he looks to the future, Diaz-Rosillo has set his eyes on expanding past Latin America and integrating the Center with similar free market thinkers across Europe. But doing so could require more independence from other faculty members.

“We’re growing tremendously,” said Diaz-Rosillo, “but we don’t have the facilities of a college even though we’re performing the duties of a college.”

For the first time since its founding, the Center is in the process of hiring faculty. However, since it is not an independent college, it cannot offer tenure to scholars without asking other departments to give tenure status. Diaz-Rosillo said this amounts to a “limitation” on his goals for the Center, likening it to “bureaucratic red tape” that he would like to do away with.

“ I think we've built a world class program,” said Diaz-Rosillo. “ But we cannot offer tenure until until we become a college. Medium to long term, I think that's a model that would allow us to do what we cannot do by ourselves right now.”

