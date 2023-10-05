Knight Foundation announces $400,000 in grants to increase 'digital integration in the arts'

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced Wednesday it's making $400,000 available in grants in Miami to boost “digital integration in the arts.”

Local artists may apply for up to $25,000. Local arts organization may apply for up to $100,000 through the foundation’s Art + Tech Expansion Fund.

The foundation wants to “increase digital integration in the arts, enhancing how art is produced, shared, and experienced,” according to a statement.

The application period runs from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3.

The Art + Tech Expansion Fund was launched in Charlotte in 2022 and has awarded 30 local artists and arts organizations for their projects.

The foundation is expanding the fund to Miami, Akron, and Detroit.

“Enabling artists and arts organizations to experiment, enhance expertise, and attract and retain audiences is precisely why we are investing in and launching programs that support innovation in the arts in Miami and in Knight cities across the country,” said Victoria J. Rogers, vice president of arts at Knight Foundation.

Learn more about the Knight Foundation Art + Tech Expansion fund here.