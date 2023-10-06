Annual showcase of Florida dance companies returns to Miami

An annual showcase of Florida's most dynamic and innovative dance companies returns to Miami this weekend.

The 13th edition of the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler will feature the work of ten dance troupes this year, including Miami's Zest Collective.

"It allows audiences to take a peek into our work," says Gentry George, the co-founder and Artistic Director of Zest Collective.

For his company's performance during the Dance Sampler, George chose Afro Blue by the late Cuban percussionist and band leader Mongo Santamaria.

"I spend a lot of time listening to music," says George. "The minute I heard the song I was just completely blown away — I had not heard of Mongo Santamaria before."

The Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler features a diverse mix of genres, from ballet to modern, contemporary to flamenco.

Also performing this year will be dancers from Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Ballet Vero Beach, Dance NOW! Miami, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company, Emily Ricca, Syncopate Collective and New World Dance Ensemble.

If You Go:

13th Annual Florida Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

New World School of the Arts

25 NE 2nd Street, 8th floor

Miami, FL

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.dancenowmiami.org

