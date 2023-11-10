© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Florida 'Margaritaville' license plate is proposed to raise funds for Jimmy Buffet charity

WLRN 91.3 FM | By New Service of Florida
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
Snger-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, plays during a concert at the Key West Theater on Feb. 4, 2023. Buffett and the band are scheduled to perform two more shows, that are to kick off his “Second Wind” tour, at an outside amphitheater in Key West Thursday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 11.
Rob O'Neal
/
Monroe County Tourist Development Council
The late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, plays during a concert at the Key West Theater on Feb. 4, 2023.

Jimmy Buffett fans would be able to help a charity the late singer founded by paying for a specialty license plate, under a proposal filed Thursday for the 2024 legislative session.

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed the proposal (HB 403), which would lead to a license plate that says “Margaritaville.”

Money raised would got to the SFC Charitable Foundation, Inc., which is also known as Singing for Change. Buffett created the charity in 1995.

“Margaritaville,” a song on Buffett’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” album, defined his music and became a hugely successful commercial brand. Buffett died Sept. 1 at age 76.

Lawmakers also have filed separate proposals to create highway designations to honor the musician.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, has proposed (HB 91) that State Road A1A be designated “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, has proposed (SB 84) requiring the Department of Transportation to establish “Jimmy Buffett Highway” along the final stretch of the Overseas Highway entering Key West.
Arts & Culture NewsJimmy Buffett
New Service of Florida
